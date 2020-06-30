REGINA -- A new treatment option for people living with ALS is being added to the Saskatchewan Drug Plan.

In a release, the province said it will provide coverage of RADICAVA for eligible residents, starting July 1.

RADICAVA is an intravenous infusion treatment for people with ALS. Studies have shown this treatment can slow the progression of the disease for people newly diagnosed, or in the early stages of ALS.

“Radicava is the first new ALS treatment available in Canada in many years,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said. “While this is not a cure for ALS, we are proud to offer coverage for this treatment that can help people in the early stages of ALS slow the rate of progression of their disease.”

Without coverage, RADICAVA treatment costs patients $123,000 in the first year and $120,000 for each additional year.

ALS is a progressive nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing the loss of muscle control.

You can find more information on the Saskatchewan drug plan on the province’s website.