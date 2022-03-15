Sask. adds new radiology suite at Pasqua Hospital
A new Interventional Radiology (IR) suite at Regina’s Pasqua Hospital is expected to add capacity for more than 1,000 procedures per year.
“Interventional Radiology is a specialized service that allows physicians to see inside a patient's body using ultrasound, x-ray or CT scans to guide medical instruments as they're being used to treat many conditions,” the province said in a news release.
Since incisions are, in many cases, much smaller, IR helps reduce the need for general anesthesia, shortens hospitals stays and speeds up recovery.
The cost of the project was about $4 million, with $1.83 million coming from the provincial government.
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation matched the investment by providing $2.2 million.
"The addition of a second IR suite will assist our specialized teams to provide patients with an alternative to more invasive surgeries that would traditionally be done in our operating rooms," Saskatchewan Health Authority executive director of medical imaging Bryan Witt said, in a release.
The province also said renovations and upgrades to the original IR suite at Regina General Hospital will ensure limited downtime in the future due to required maintenance.
