REGINA -- Guests staying at Airbnb properties in Saskatchewan will now have to pay provincial sales tax (PST).

The province will apply the six per cent PST to short term rentals beginning on April 1. Airbnb has agreed to collect the tax on behalf of the province.

This comes after the Ministry of Finance sent out several letters earlier this year to online services like Netflix, asking them to pay into the tax.

Minister of Finance Donna Harpauer said the deal makes things fairer for the rest of the Saskatchewan hospitality industry.

“It makes for a level playing field,” said Harpauer.

The tax is expected to generate over $500,000 annually.

Last year, Airbnb welcomed 71,000 guests throughout Saskatchewan.