REGINA -- The Governments of Saskatchewan and Alberta are calling on other Canadian provinces to change legislation to prohibit sex offenders from changing their names.

The move follows Alberta’s decision to join Saskatchewan in changing the legislation.

“These changes were absolutely the right thing to do, and we’re glad to see Alberta following suit,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said. “We urge other provinces to join Saskatchewan and Alberta to enact similar changes that protect children and other vulnerable individuals from sex offenders trying to avoid scrutiny by changing their name.”

In a news release, the province of Saskatchewan said nothing is currently standing in the way of a sex offender changing their name anywhere else in Canada.

More than 20 offences current prohibit name changes in Saskatchewan, following legislation changes in February.