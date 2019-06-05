

CTV Regina





The Governments of Saskatchewan and Alberta are signing a memorandum of understanding, to improve the efficiency of service rigs.

The regulatory changes will remove unnecessary barriers, without compromising safety, the province says.

“The energy industry is a vital part of our economies as prairie provinces,” Premier Scott Moe said in a press release. “Working together with Premier Kenney and his government, we are laying the groundwork to ensure that service rigs operating in Alberta and Saskatchewan's oil and gas sectors are not bogged down by unnecessary regulations.”

Moe and Kenney will attend the Western Premier’s Conference to work on a unified approach to an application that will seek exemptions from federal regulatio0ns, to make it easier for rigs to get to job sites.

“Oil well service rigs do vital work in Alberta’s oil field and they have been needlessly restricted by regulations that limit movement between job sites,” Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney said in a press release. “We are working to make it easier for service rigs to get to job sites in Alberta and across provincial borders, alongside the Government of Saskatchewan.”

Rigs will continue to follow safety standards such as valid transportation and operation permits.