Sask. Amber Alert suspect facing new charge after crossbows allegedly seized from his home: RCMP

The suspect who was at the centre of an August Amber Alert is facing a new charge after crossbows were allegedly seized from his home.

RCMP said it searched Benjamin Martin Moore’s residence on Aug. 11 and located and seized three crossbows and multiple arrows and arrowheads.

RCMP investigators charged Moore with one count of Breach of a Weapons Prohibition Order on Aug. 26.

As part of an investigation that began in early August, Moore is also facing a charge for allegedly failing to report information to a registration centre within seven days of a residence change, as required by the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.

RCMP said Moore will face the charges when he returns to Canada after being released from custody in the United States. He and his common-law partner remain in custody in the U.S.

Extradition is not being considered at this time, as police investigations continue in both countries.

Moore was named as a suspect during an Amber Alert in August. He was arrested in South Dakota on Aug. 9 for a possible illegal border crossing and kidnapping, according to U.S. authorities. The children, who were the focus of the alert, were found safe.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alleged Moore, his common-law partner and two children crossed into the United States illegally by driving through a barbed wire fence near the Turner Port of Entry in Montana.

The RCMP General Investigation Section is leading the investigation into both allegations against Moore in Canada, and the events surrounding his departure from Canada with his common-law spouse and two children.

RCMP said it cannot share any information about the children, but confirmed they are safe and receiving supports.

No further information is available at this time, but RCMP said it would provide updates on the investigation when possible.