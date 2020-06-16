REGINA -- Saskatchewan will be investing over $80 million in long-term care facilities across the province.

In a release Tuesday, the government said $73 million will fund new long-term care facilities in Grenfell and La Ronge. These facilities have been approved to proceed with advanced planning and design.

Another $7.2 million will be used for 82 priority renewal projects in 51 Saskatchewan long-term care facilities. These projects will include floor and window replacements, heating and air conditioning upgrades and water and sewer line replacement.

The funding for these projects will be coming from the province’s two-year capital plan that was revealed in the provincial budget.

“Our government is taking action to meet the need for long-term care services in rural and northern areas,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding said.

“We kept our promise to build 13 new long-term care facilities across the province, with the final facility now under construction in Meadow Lake. These new investments reaffirm our commitment to Saskatchewan seniors.”

The province says $18.7 million was included in the 2020-21 budget to fund the planning of large health-related capital projects.

These new funding announcements are in addition to $15.7 million included in the provincial budget to continue construction of a new long-term care facility in Meadow Lake.