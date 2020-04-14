REGINA -- Saskatchewan has announced a variety of supports for the oil and gas industry as COVID-19 continues to take an economic toll.

These supports include:

Extending a number of deadlines to assist in stabilizing operations. These extensions do not have an environmental impact.

Extending mineral rights due to expire this year until 2021

”Reducing the industry portion of the Oil and Gas Administrative Levy by 50 per cent this fiscal year and delaying the invoicing of the remaining balance until October 1, 2020. “ This measure alone is expected to save the industry $11.4 million.

“The Saskatchewan energy sector is the second largest contributor to provincial GDP and, directly or indirectly, employs more than 34,000 people; so doing all we can to protect jobs is a major priority,” Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre said. “These relief measures will address certain immediate liquidity and administrative challenges to help companies focus on retaining as many workers, and as much production, as possible.”

Methane Equivalency

The Government of Saskatchewan and Canada have agreed to “methane reductions in the upstream oil and gas industry.”

The province says this agreement is the result of months of consultation, and moves to make the industry regulated by Saskatchewan.

“We are very pleased that the federal government has agreed with the strength of our Methane Action Plan, and that we have regained provincial jurisdiction over our regulations,” Eyre said. “We will now work with our operators in a common sense way to reduce emissions from venting and flaring by 4.5 million tonnes per year by 2025.”

The province says it is taking steps to “reduce red tape” for the industry while continuing to ensure public safety. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the province and the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors that “harmonizes regulations With Alberta”.