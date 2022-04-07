Sask. arts community wants PST on entertainment scrapped
Members of Saskatchewan’s arts community are calling for the proposed provincial sales tax (PST) on entertainment to be scrapped, with several approaching the premier’s office on Wednesday.
Tickets to cultural and sporting events will have a PST of six percent beginning Oct. 1 of this year, but those in the arts industry are questioning the timing. Performers are just getting back on stage after two years of cancelled shows due to COVID-19 and feel now is not the time to be hit with an extra tax.
“We were really disappointed when we heard about this. We feel we don’t have our feet under us over the last two years and we’re just trying to figure that out and this felt like a bit of a kick when we’re down,” Jaime Boldt from Globe Theatre said.
Josh Haugerud of the Regina Folk Festival said they're also still dealing with COVID-19.
“We actually had a show just last weekend where one of the headliners got COVID-19 just before and had to cancel and we’ve had volunteers and other folks that are supposed to be helping us with those shows call in sick because they have it,” he said.
Jess Richter of the Art Gallery of Regina said they also worry about how the tax will impact their recovery.
“Bringing in this PST cost creates barriers to that [recovery]. It creates barriers to artists sharing their work,” Richter said.
The arts community delivered a letter to the premier’s office asking for the tax to be scrapped.
“We’ve seen cancelled events, audiences not returning even when restrictions have started to be lifted,” Em Ironstar from the Saskatchewan Arts Alliance said.
The NDP opposition echoed the call.
“They’ve been through two really difficult years, years where they haven’t had the support in this province that artists in other provinces receive,” NDP MLA Matt Love said.
The government said it’s willing to help promote the arts community, but added the tax will stay in place.
“We really want to encourage people to kind of maybe step out of their comfort zone and start participating in going to concerts and venues like that,” said Laura Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.
The arts community will continue its push to have the PST scrapped. If the tax is implemented on Oct. 1, it wants all revenue raised to be spent on funding for arts, culture and sports.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters
The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia.
What are war crimes and how are they prosecuted?
As reports of war crimes in Ukraine cause international alarm, Fannie Lafontaine, Canada Research Chair on International Criminal Justice and Human Rights, explains how the allegations are being investigated and might be brought to trial.
Five ways to reduce and evaluate COVID-19 risk in potential sixth wave
As most provinces and territories lift COVID-19 public health measures, Canadians are left to assess their own risk level amid signs of a sixth wave.
COVID-19 linked to increased risk of blood clots months later, study finds
A new study out of Sweden has found that those who contract COVID-19 have an increased risk of certain types of blood clots, which can be fatal, up to six months after infection.
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
Who are Putin's daughters? Latest round of sanctions raises questions
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin being famously tight lipped about his family, his adult daughters have been named as part of the latest round of U.S. sanctions. CTVNews.ca looks at the Putin family history.
CIBC CEO says proposed bank tax could hurt Canada's competitiveness
CIBC's chief executive officer says a tax hike targeting major financial institutions expected in today's federal budget could send the wrong signal to the world about investing in Canada.
WHO says it's making contingency plans for possible 'chemical assaults' in Ukraine
The World Health Organization's European head said on Thursday that the body was preparing for possible 'chemical assaults' in Ukraine, in a sign it is taking warnings that have emerged from both the West and Moscow seriously.
Shell says Russia exit has already cost US$5 billion
Shell says its decision to pull out of Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine has already cost the international energy giant as much as US$5 billion.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to extend lease for temporary downtown shelter until April 2023
The Saskatoon Tribal Council is looking to extend the lease for its downtown shelter.
-
Saskatoon school divisions warn of potential cuts due to financial shortfall
In a letter to parents and caregivers, Saskatoon's school divisions are warning of a challenging road ahead.
-
'She was kind hearted': Father of woman who died in Sask. jail hopes inquest recommendations will help others
The father of Ronalda Wescoup says he’s pleased with the jury’s recommendations made following a coroner’s inquest into his daughter’s death.
Winnipeg
-
Dr. Brent Roussin to update Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation
Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on Manitoba’s current COVID-19 situation Thursday afternoon.
-
Seven COVID-19 outbreaks reported in Manitoba long-term care facilities last week
New data from the province show multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities last week.
-
'I couldn’t believe it': Manitoba ski hill owner discovers crew sent to dig holes on his property
The owner of Stony Mountain Ski Area discovered some unwelcome guests on his ski hill. On Tuesday morning, Gary Dewar, owner of the ski hill outside of Winnipeg, was getting ready to leave home when he heard some loud noises.
Calgary
-
Tigers and gorillas among first animals vaccinated against COVID-19 at Calgary Zoo
Vaccinations are now underway on animals at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo.
-
1 killed, 1 injured in single vehicle rollover
A man is dead following a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Calgary on Wednesday evening.
-
Yahoo! Ranchman's set to reopen later this month
An iconic Calgary honky-tonk that closed after almost 50 years in operation will reopen later this month.
Edmonton
-
Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon
Alberta's health minister and chief medical officer of health will give a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon. Watch Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw on CTVNewsEdmonton at 3:30 p.m.
-
Brian Jean back in legislature after 4 years, 'thrilled to do the people's business'
Brian Jean was sworn in as Alberta legislature's newest member Thursday morning. Jean was elected in the riding of Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, receiving roughly 60 per cent of the vote, in March.
-
No one hurt during 'weapons complaint' in northeast Edmonton: police
A person was taken into police custody after a "weapons complaint" Wednesday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,126 people in hospital with COVID-19, 16 new deaths
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,126 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 159 patients in intensive care.
-
Off-duty cops confronted Brampton teen over 'counterfeit' Apple watch hours before he died, documents allege
A Brampton teenager was pursued and tackled to the ground by two off-duty Toronto police officers over the alleged sale of a counterfeit watch hours prior to his death last spring, disciplinary documents obtained by CTV News Toronto allege.
-
Kyiv mayor makes an emotional address to Toronto calling for unity
The mayor of Kyiv called on Toronto to help Ukraine form “unity across the grid” and put an end to the “genocide” unfolding overseas as Russian’s invasion persists.
Ottawa
-
Multiple proposals for LeBreton Flats major attraction, NCC says
The National Capital Commission has received multiple proposals for a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, but isn’t yet saying whether an NHL arena for the Ottawa Senators is among them.
-
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
-
Ontarians 60+ can book fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday
Ontarians aged 60 and older can start booking appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today.
Vancouver
-
B.C. assault victim tried to signal to drivers using sign for domestic violence while held against her will: police
New Westminster, B.C., police are investigating an assault that included a woman being allegedly held against her will in a moving vehicle late last month.
-
Regular use of drugs like Viagra, Cialis linked to 3 serious eye conditions: B.C. research
Researchers in British Columbia say they've found a "strong" link between use of drugs that treat erectile dysfunction and a handful of serious eye conditions.
-
B.C. professor delivering food on electric unicycle in spare time to raise funds for cancer foundation
Those ordering food delivery in one B.C. city might have their meal dropped off by a man in a brightly coloured outfit who's raising money for a good cause.
Montreal
-
Quebec COVID-19: Here's a reminder of what to do if you think you have the virus
As Quebec settles into this sixth COVID-19 wave, fuelled by the Omicron subvariant BA.2, here's a reminder of what to do if you test positive or start to exhibit symptoms of the virus.
-
'It's going to be really serious': Urgent calls reveal desperation as CHSLD Herron drama unfolded
Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave.
-
Quebec dating site sees surge in men seeking Ukrainian women fleeing war
Quebec-based sites are being flooded with men seeking to match up with women from Ukraine, raising eyebrows among some experts.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Firefighters rescue unconscious victim from Colwood blaze
One person was rushed to hospital Thursday after they were pulled from the second floor of a burning home in Colwood, B.C.
-
Saanich closing Gordon Head rec centre pools after large crack appears
The pools at Gordon Head Recreation Centre in Saanich, B.C., will be closed for most of the summer to allow the district to make repairs to the facility.
-
Environmental group says cruise ships bring far less economic benefit to Victoria than non-cruise tourism
Cruise ship travellers in Victoria contribute far less to the local economy than non-cruise travellers, according to a new analysis commissioned by environmental group Stand.earth.
Atlantic
-
Two Mounties started firing at N.S. mass shooter as he lifted RCMP pistol: documents
Two officers who fired rounds into the torso of a mass shooter at a Nova Scotia gas station say they started shooting as the killer lifted what one believed to be an RCMP officer's general duty pistol.
-
COVID-19 confirmed in deer in New Brunswick; first case in an animal in Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in an animal in Atlantic Canada. The federal agency says the virus was detected in a free-ranging white-tailed deer in the Saint John region of New Brunswick.
-
Atlantic Canada's pharmacists want more responsibilities to ease burden on hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of pharmacies in the health-care system, but they can do even more to help ease the burden on Atlantic Canada's hospitals, say pharmacists across the region.
Northern Ontario
-
One man has surrendered in North Bay police standoff
The public is being asked to avoid the area of the 800-Block of McIntyre Street East on Thursday morning due to an active police investigation.
-
Sudbury man exposed by takedown of darknet child exploitation site: police
Sudbury police say they have arrested a Greater Sudbury area man who is accused of buying online child sexual abuse material on the dark web.
-
Kirkland Lake driver had homemade license plates, no license, no insurance
Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake have charged a driver who attached fake licence plates to their vehicle.
Kitchener
-
Two taken to hospital after early morning fire in downtown Kitchener
Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire at a duplex in downtown Kitchener.
-
Grenade found near The Boardwalk in Waterloo
Police are investigating after someone found a grenade in Waterloo.
-
Guilty verdict for man who fatally stabbed brother in 2017
Mohammed Younus, who fatally stabbed his brother in 2017, has been found guilty of second-degree murder.