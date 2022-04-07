Sask. arts community wants PST on entertainment scrapped

Members of Saskatchewan’s arts community are calling for the proposed provincial sales tax (PST) on entertainment to be scrapped, with several approaching the premier’s office on Wednesday.

Tickets to cultural and sporting events will have a PST of six percent beginning Oct. 1 of this year, but those in the arts industry are questioning the timing. Performers are just getting back on stage after two years of cancelled shows due to COVID-19 and feel now is not the time to be hit with an extra tax.

“We were really disappointed when we heard about this. We feel we don’t have our feet under us over the last two years and we’re just trying to figure that out and this felt like a bit of a kick when we’re down,” Jaime Boldt from Globe Theatre said.

Josh Haugerud of the Regina Folk Festival said they're also still dealing with COVID-19.

“We actually had a show just last weekend where one of the headliners got COVID-19 just before and had to cancel and we’ve had volunteers and other folks that are supposed to be helping us with those shows call in sick because they have it,” he said.

Jess Richter of the Art Gallery of Regina said they also worry about how the tax will impact their recovery.

“Bringing in this PST cost creates barriers to that [recovery]. It creates barriers to artists sharing their work,” Richter said.

The arts community delivered a letter to the premier’s office asking for the tax to be scrapped.

“We’ve seen cancelled events, audiences not returning even when restrictions have started to be lifted,” Em Ironstar from the Saskatchewan Arts Alliance said.

The NDP opposition echoed the call.

“They’ve been through two really difficult years, years where they haven’t had the support in this province that artists in other provinces receive,” NDP MLA Matt Love said.

The government said it’s willing to help promote the arts community, but added the tax will stay in place.

“We really want to encourage people to kind of maybe step out of their comfort zone and start participating in going to concerts and venues like that,” said Laura Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

The arts community will continue its push to have the PST scrapped. If the tax is implemented on Oct. 1, it wants all revenue raised to be spent on funding for arts, culture and sports.