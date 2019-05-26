Sask. born Wickenheiser inducted into IIHF Hall of Fame
In this Feb. 21, 2014, file photo, Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser celebrates with the Canadian flag after beating the USA 3-2 in overtime at the Sochi Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/Paul Chiasson, The Canadian Press, File)
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 1:23PM CST
Saskatchewan born hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Originally from Shaunavon, 40-year-old Wickenheiser went on to win four Olympic gold medals in her five appearances. She also collected seven world championship titles and six silver medals over her 23-year international career.
Wickenheiser finished her playing career in 2017, retiring as the all-time leading scorer at the Olympics and Women’s World Championships.
In her acceptance speech, Wickenheiser called the induction a “great honour.”
Wickenheiser was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as the assistant director of player development in the summer of 2018.