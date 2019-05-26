Saskatchewan born hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser was inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Originally from Shaunavon, 40-year-old Wickenheiser went on to win four Olympic gold medals in her five appearances. She also collected seven world championship titles and six silver medals over her 23-year international career.

Wickenheiser finished her playing career in 2017, retiring as the all-time leading scorer at the Olympics and Women’s World Championships.

In her acceptance speech, Wickenheiser called the induction a “great honour.”

Wickenheiser was hired by the Toronto Maple Leafs as the assistant director of player development in the summer of 2018.