REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has decided not to go ahead with a deal that would see the WE organization deliver classroom programming in the province.

The province was exploring a $250,000 contract with the charity to provide mental health services in Saskatchewan schools.

The Education Minister says consideration was paused and the government has since decided not to proceed with the contract.

"We will not be proceeding with a contract with WE to deliver those resources and we will be communicating that with the organization if it hasn't already been communicated in a very short period of time," Gordon Wyant, Minister of Education said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been under fire over his connections to WE and a cancelled multi-million dollar federal contract for a student summer grant program with the charity.

Premier Scott Moe and his family participated in a WE project in Africa in December, but paid their own way and had his involvement was cleared with the province's conflict of interest commissioner in advance.