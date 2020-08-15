REGINA -- Saskatchewan breweries are preparing for the impact of the American aluminum tariffs.

For the second time in as many years, the U.S. government has placed a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian raw aluminum imports.

“Any time there is a trade war, that’s always cause for concern. Especially as a small producer, we don’t have a huge influence on these big decisions that are being made country versus country,” Mark Heise, president of the Saskatchewan Craft Brewers Association said.

For four years, Regina’s Malty National Brewery has thrived as a small business. The impact of COVID-19 on has been bad for beverage sales and the local establishment had to make some big changes to their business model.

“When [COVID-19] hit, our bar shut down,” said Co-owner Kelsey Beach. “All of our keg sales dried up. So suddenly, 100 per cent of our product had to be sold by can.”

The brewery was forced to continue brewing with a single-use hobby canner, or shut down production completely.

A few weeks ago they were able to purchase a new canning machine which allows them to produce almost 1,000 cans per hour, which took them a whole week to do previously.

“We definitely feel lucky about it. The winds of change are definitely swirling right now. Nobody really knows what’s ahead,” Beach said.

The tariff is imposed on Canadian aluminum going into the U.S. Beach said he has yet to see an immediate impact by the tariffs on his business, but there is concern among local breweries they could be the ones impacted the most and left to fend for themselves.

“If there are some major disruptions, I think we could probably see us all getting through it together. We’ll all be in the same boat if there’s no cans so we’ll get creative moving forward,” Beach said.

The federal government is holding a 30-day consultation period with aluminum stakeholders across the country to determine whether or not they will respond with retaliatory tariffs.