Sask. budget raises questions about affordability, resource revenue projections: experts

As non-renewable resource prices continue to surge, experts are questioning the Government of Saskatchewan’s budget revenue forecasts and its subsequent decisions around affordability policies.

The provincial budget, released Wednesday, includes a $63 million deficit – which is down $2.1 billion from 2021-22. It is forecasting $17.2 billion in revenue, largely due to surging non-renewable resource prices.

University of Regina economist Jason Childs said the government is being “moderately conservative” when it comes to revenue estimates, with oil trading much higher than the province’s 2022-23 forecast price.

On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price sits around $110 per barrel – approximately $30 higher than the $79 forecast for the fiscal year.

“I don't really see oil getting much below $70 a barrel unless something radically changes in the next six months. Although that doesn't look likely right now. You're always guessing when you're trying to forecast prices,” Childs said.

High potash prices are also helping contribute to the province’s projected revenue for the year. However, Childs said there is less wiggle room from the projected to actual potash revenue.

“They're being less conservative in the estimate of potash price in my opinion, than they are in the oil price. So there's less room for positive surprises, but we'll see,” Childs said.

With the possibility of revenue increasing even more than forecast in 2022-23, critics of the government raised questions about spending to help Saskatchewan residents who are struggling financially.

University of Regina political scientist Jim Farney said the opposition NDP’s lines of attack focused on affordability and increases for social programs.

“The kind of glaring piece to me: we know everybody's cost of living is going up. Cost of living for folks on social security, the increase they got was $30 a month. That's not going to keep up, so there's that kind of classic NDP line there,” Farney said.

The NDP also went after the province’s decision to expand the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) to cover tickets for events like sports games and concerts.

“They were also making a point [Wednesday] of affordability and the tax increase of Riders games was a piece of that, but there was a broader piece of ‘why isn't government doing anything to help people?’”

However, Farney noted affordability is an issue politicians across the political spectrum are trying to champion.

“The NDP has been playing with it. It's a really important issue,” he said. “If you think about it federally, so is Pierre Poilievre. So it's clear this is an issue politicians are trying to own and get their heads around.”

While the PST expansion is set to make approximately $21 million in revenue annually – nearly enough to cover the province’s surgical backlog plan – Childs sees it mainly as a way to align the tax with the Goods and Services Tax base (GST) and not necessarily a strategy to significantly increase revenue.

“It’s going to make up some but it's not going to change the revenue picture for the province, that's going to be natural resource revenue or an increase in the headline rate of the PST rather than expanding the base,” Childs said.

“Those things matter and there's an argument for some, you know ‘why tax restaurant meals if you're not going to tax other forms of entertainment?’”

The changes to the PST will take effect Oct. 1, 2022, and will apply to admissions to sporting events, concerts and shows, movie theatres, museums, zoos and historical sites, among others.

Farney pointed to past changes to the PST as a way to gauge the public’s possible response to the change.

“There's not a big revenue gain there,” Farney said. “Much like when they expanded PST on used vehicles five years ago, it is going to upset people. There's no doubt about that.”

Overall, Childs said this budget is reminiscent of pre-pandemic policies and spending.

“It really is back to the steady as we go. It's a government that seems to think it's found the right path forward and it's going to maintain that,” he said.

The provincial government also retained its estimate of the budget being balanced by 2026-27.

“It looks really moderate and doable. A balance is going to be achievable without any major surprises. That's always a big caveat in this stuff,” Childs said.

Farney said his biggest surprise politically was the continued commitment to health spending from the Saskatchewan Party.