    • Sask. business owners celebrate Black History Month

    The Black Canadian Women in Action (BCWA) organization held their second annual Black History Month brunch in Regina on Saturday.

    This year’s theme was “Resilience to Triumph: Celebrating Black Excellence” and the group hoped to empower entrepreneurs across the province by equipping them with skills to overcome obstacles in their business.

    “You know, what are the things that went really really well in our businesses and sharing that as a community. People get the opportunity when they have those questions that they can’t get answered to hear the answers,” said Jayna Amadasun, a board member for BCWA, as well as an author and business coach with Ember Impact Global.

    Vinola Apakoh, owner of Akwaaba Foods since 2019 said being a black entrepreneur has come with its set of challenges, but it’s the community that keeps her going.

    “Also bring diversity into Regina because I am from Ghana, I make Ghanaian sauces. Not everybody can go to Ghana but I’m literally bringing Ghana to Regina so people can experience my culture through food.”

    Florence Akpan operates an immigration consulting firm and events like this one helped her to be able to gain skills to overcome challenges in her work.

    “It’s important for us to see people like ourselves and what we are doing. It’s important for us to bring the learnings and the experiences that we’ve had to educate our community.”

    Many of the business owners CTV News spoke to hope the community will continue to support them as they grow, with the end goal of eventually bridging the gap.

