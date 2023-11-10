REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. calls inquest for death of man at Regina Correctional Centre

    Saskatchewan has called an inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

    In August of 2021, 32-year-old John McDonald was found unresponsive in his cell.

    Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

    An inquest is called anytime a person dies inside a correctional centre unless the Coroner is satisfied it was determined they died of natural causes.

    The inquest will be held at Regina’s Royal Hotel beginning in December.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in

    As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News