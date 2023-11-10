Sask. calls inquest for death of man at Regina Correctional Centre

Saskatchewan has called an inquest into the death of a man who died at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

In August of 2021, 32-year-old John McDonald was found unresponsive in his cell.

Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

An inquest is called anytime a person dies inside a correctional centre unless the Coroner is satisfied it was determined they died of natural causes.

The inquest will be held at Regina’s Royal Hotel beginning in December.