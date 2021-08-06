REGINA -- Saskatchewan cattle producers are struggling to keep their herds after a summer of hot and dry weather.

Crop shortages across the province are leading to feed shortages for cattle herds.

Terry Anthony, a farmer near Moose Jaw, said he has moved his cattle herd between a few different pastures because of the lack of grass.

According to Anthony, his bigger issue is a lack of water.

“We haven’t had any significant runoff for three or four years, it isn’t just a one year deal…We are ending up with water that is no good or a real low supply of water, all the sloughs have dried up now,” he said.

Anthony has been trucking water to his herd to try and keep them hydrated.

The Agriculture Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) has heard this same struggle from many farmers, adding some are auctioning off parts of their herd.

“There’s lots of animals going to market. We are really seeing an intergenerational change where we may see some producers actually exit the cattle industry because of this,” Todd Lewis, president of APAS, said.

Anthony said he hopes he won’t have to sell off any of his herd, adding that sales are not a one-year fix and it takes a long time to build herds back up again.

He said what is really needed is more water security measures put in place by the province.

“Hopefully there will be more emphasis in the storage of water rather than letting it leave the province, because that is a big issue for us here is to have a steady water supply,” he said.

He added without that and more hot, dry weather in the future, these same problems will happen every year.

APAS said there are currently crop and livestock insurance programs producers can access, as well as provincial tax deferral programs.