

CTV Regina





Hundreds of Saskatchewan cheerleaders flocked to the Queen City for the Ice Breaker Cheer and Dance Competition on Saturday.

For Carley Weisbeck, the coach of Boss Athletics’ Lady Luxe, there has been months of hard preparation leading up to this weekend’s competition.

“It’s a long road for a two and a half minute routine,” said Weisbeck. A lot of the teams in Regina especially are very competitive. The calibre is next level.”

Teams are judged on a number of categories including stunting, tumbling, jumping and dancing, along with the difficulty and execution and creativity of their routines.

Lady Luxe from Boss Athletics Gym in Regina is one of the highest level teams in the province, competing in the international open level five division. They are one of the several teams hoping to compete at the Cheerleading World Championships in Orlando in April. Cindy Kreinke and the rest of Lady Luxe will be vying for a bid at next week’s Best of the West competition.

“Next week is definitely one of the most important competitions, because we do have the partial paid bid at that competition,” said Kreinke.

Only the top scoring team will get that bid, which includes around $5,000 to go towards the team’s trip to the World Championship, so Lady Luxe is gearing up for some tough competition.

“If you go out there and hit your routine, and somebody else falls, or you fall and somebody else hits, it all comes down to the numbers,” said Christa Jameson, another member of Lady Luxe.

The team will be making some small tweaks over the next week in hopes of hitting a clean routine and securing their spot in the World Championships.

Based on a report by Stefanie Davis.