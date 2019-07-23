Sask. communities getting millions in funding to improve high-speed internet
Lights on an internet switch are lit up as with users in an office in Ottawa, on February 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 11:23AM CST
More communities throughout Saskatchewan will be getting faster internet, with $11.2 million in new funding coming from the Federal Government.
The Government of Canada announced that the funding will help develop FlexNetworks that will quicken internet speeds in 21 rural communities throughout Saskatchewan.
Residents of Amazon, Arlington Beach, Bradwell, Colesdale Park, Etters Beach, Glen Harbour, Island View, Kannata Valley, Mohr’s Beach, North Colesdale Park, Pelican Pointe, Renown, Shields, Simpson, Sorenson’s Beach, Spring Bay, Thode, Uhl’s Bay, Venn, Waterpark Estates, and Zelma will be getting new networks.
This investment is a part of the $6 billion that the government budgeted to improve high speed connectivity in 2019.