More communities throughout Saskatchewan will be getting faster internet, with $11.2 million in new funding coming from the Federal Government.

The Government of Canada announced that the funding will help develop FlexNetworks that will quicken internet speeds in 21 rural communities throughout Saskatchewan.

Residents of Amazon, Arlington Beach, Bradwell, Colesdale Park, Etters Beach, Glen Harbour, Island View, Kannata Valley, Mohr’s Beach, North Colesdale Park, Pelican Pointe, Renown, Shields, Simpson, Sorenson’s Beach, Spring Bay, Thode, Uhl’s Bay, Venn, Waterpark Estates, and Zelma will be getting new networks.

This investment is a part of the $6 billion that the government budgeted to improve high speed connectivity in 2019.