Sask. communities set temperature records, see heavy snowfall as abrupt October cold sets in

Multiple temperature records were broken in Saskatchewan this past week as winter conditions arrived abruptly, bringing snowfall warnings and below seasonal temperatures.

According to a weather summary by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), records fell on Wednesday in the Elbow, Kindersley and Leader areas.

In the Elbow region, the temperature fell to -14. 7 C breaking the old record of – 13.3 C set in 1957, Kindersley fell to – 19.4 C beating the old record of – 15.6 C set in 1942 and the Leader region fell to -20.6 C beating the previous record of -17.2 C set in 1951.

Estevan, meanwhile, received 19 centimetres of snow as of 6 a.m. Thursday morning according to ECCC, as the arrival of a Montana low created abrupt winter driving conditions.

In Regina, temperatures are expected to remain significantly below seasonal for the foreseeable future with daytime highs below zero until mid-week next week, according to ECCC's Thursday noon forecast.

The average daytime high for the Queen City on Oct. 27 is just under 8 C, the high on Friday is expected to be -4 C.