Sask. community mourns after loss of 3 young women leaves 8 children motherless
A Saskatchewan community is reeling after the deaths of three young women have left eight children without their mothers.
Kehiew Fox, Natasha Fox and Katherine Daniels all suddenly lost their lives in the past year.
“I'm still kind of taking it really hard. I’m still trying to face the fact that she’s gone,” Jessy Fox-Cyr, Natasha’s brother, told CTV News.
“That was the person I was to closest to in my life. The person that I had the best bond and connection with.”
Now, family and friends of the three young Indigenous women from Piapot and George Gordon First Nations are trying their best to support the children left behind.
Prairie Crow, a cousin to Natasha and Kehiew, took in several of the children while the funerals took place.
Police believe Kehiew was a victim of murder.
Crow says the process has been difficult for herself and her relatives.
“All we were focused on was getting through funerals so we did that. Now I'm just trying to get through the day,” she said.
We're all in a lot of shock, a lot of grief. Like we're all at different stages at different times. We continually check in with each other, family members that were there and stuff. So it's not easy," Crow said.
“We’re having a difficult time.”
To help assist the children’s new caregivers, a fundraiser has been set up.
“So I created the GoFundMe for the children. Just to help the caregivers. Help out with the clothing they need and the supplies that they would need,” Stephanie Iron, a cousin to Kehiew and Natasha, explained.
As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised nearly $6,200 of its $25,000 goal.
Prior to the pandemic, all three of the women were involved with the Fox Glam Squad, a group that travelled to Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan and spoke with youth about bullying, domestic violence, foster care and addictions.
“It was a glam squad, so we would do their makeup and just have one on one conversations with them, goal settings and do photoshoots with them,” Iron explained.
The squad was forced to stop its activities in the midst of the pandemic. The group lost touch.
Now, many of the original members are gone.
According to Iron, the reality is hard to grasp.
“It hasn't really hit me yet, I guess. That they both passed away,” she said.
As a memorial, Iron decided to continue the tradition of the squad that meant so much to the family that she lost.
“I asked Natasha's mom if I should name my new squad 'Fox Glam Squad' and she thought it was a good idea,” she explained.
“So I'm going to be naming my new squad 'Fox Glam Squad.' In memoriam for all three of the girls who passed away.”
Taken in by relatives that are able to care for them, Jessy has hope for the eight children left without mothers.
“As long as they're not in the system. When they’re not with family, that would be even more difficult for them. So to tell you the truth, I’m happy that they’re with relatives," he said.
"I just hope everything works out for them and I pray every day that they are strong. They can overcome the fact that their mothers are gone."
Going forward, Jessy said remembering the mothers who have been lost is key, in light of their sudden and tragic deaths.
He says those who are left behind will try and care for the children as best they can.
"I just want to say that what happened to my sister was sudden and what is happening to these kids is sudden," he said.
"Katherine Daniels, Kehiew Fox and Natasha Fox. They will be truly missed."
