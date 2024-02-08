Sask. company faces $24,000 fine for workplace injury

A Saskatchewan company is facing a $24,000 fine after a worker was seriously injured falling through the opening of a work platform.

J&H Rentals Ltd. pleaded guilty in Kindersley provincial court to one violation of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations stemming from the incident on Jan. 13, 2022, according to a release from the province.

The court handed the company a fine of $17,142.86 with a surcharge of $6,857.14 for not ensuring the step or fall was securely covered and for not providing a warning sign.

Three other charges connected to the incident were stayed.

Kindersley, Sask. is located 389 kilometres northwest of Regina.