    • Sask. company faces $24,000 fine for workplace injury

    A Saskatchewan company is facing a $24,000 fine after a worker was seriously injured falling through the opening of a work platform.

    J&H Rentals Ltd. pleaded guilty in Kindersley provincial court to one violation of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations stemming from the incident on Jan. 13, 2022, according to a release from the province.

    The court handed the company a fine of $17,142.86 with a surcharge of $6,857.14 for not ensuring the step or fall was securely covered and for not providing a warning sign.

    Three other charges connected to the incident were stayed.

    Kindersley, Sask. is located 389 kilometres northwest of Regina.

