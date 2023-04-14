Sask. company fined $35K after worker sustains serious injuries from fall onto septic tank

A Saskatchewan company has been fined a total of $35,000 after a worker was seriously injured from falling onto a septic tank in June 2021, a news release from the province said.

The province said Dunnigan Holdings Ltd. pleaded guilty in Estevan Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

“The company was fined for contravening subsection 11-2(2) of the regulations (being an employer failed to ensure that only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One other charge was stayed,” a release said.

The company was fined $25,000 with a $10,000 surcharge, the province said.

The incident took place near Alida, Sask.

“Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely,” the province said.