Sask. company fined $35K after worker sustains serious injuries from fall onto septic tank

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Official coronation chinaware unveiled

The Royal Collection Trust has unveiled its range of official chinaware marking the coronation of King Charles II. See and read details about the collection on CTVNews.ca/Royals.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener