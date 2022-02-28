Sask. company fined $80K for fatal workplace accident

Workplace accident

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends

An embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its bond with the West on Monday by signing an application to join the European Union, while the first round of Ukraine-Russia talks aimed at ending the fighting concluded with no immediate agreements.

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

How Zelensky is changing the West's response to Russia

Five days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already done more to transform the West's policy toward Russia than 30 years of post-Cold War summits, policy resets and showdowns with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener