    • Sask. company fined for not paying wages

    A Saskatchewan construction company has been fined a total of $1,400 for not paying wages, a news release from the province said.

    According to the province, Langman Contracting Inc. pleaded guilty in Assiniboia Provincial Court on Jan. 11 to one violation under The Saskatchewan Employment Act for failing to pay wages within 14 days of the end of employment.

    The company and its corporate directors were fined $1,000 plus a $400 surcharge, the province said.

    All employee wages have since been collected and the charges were then withdrawn from the company’s corporate directors, the province said.

    The company and its corporate directors were initially charged in August of 2023, according to the province.

