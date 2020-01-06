REGINA -- A Saskatchewan company will be hitting the red carpet next month to get some international exposure at the Oscars.

Wolseley based MOOD The Candle Revival Co. products will be featured in the “Everyone Wins” swag bags, the unofficial Oscars nominee gift bags. Nominees from every major category will receive a gift bag on Hollywood’s biggest night.

“I think people are becoming more consumer conscious, focusing more on ingredients and how a product will add value to their everyday life,” said Michelle Bieber, the CEO and founder of Mood The Candle Revival Co. “The desire for DIY projects that focus on creating memorable experiences that are sentimental and functional will always be on-trend.”

The candles are paraffin-free, use no toxic fillers and are made from 100 per cent soy wax.

The Oscars will air on February 9, 2020 on CTV.