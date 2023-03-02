Sask. construction company ordered to pay $35K after employee seriously injured from electric shock

A construction company based in southwest Saskatchewan has been ordered to pay $35,000 after an employee suffered an electric shock while they were stabilizing trusses.

The worker was seriously injured in the incident that happened near Maple Creek, Sask.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the incident occurred in 2020.

The company, Neu-Build Construction, was ordered to pay a fine of $25,000 and a $10,000 surcharge.

With files from The Canadian Press.