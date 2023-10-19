Regina

    • Sask. construction firm fined $56,000 after portion of semi-trailer falls on worker's foot

    Saskatchewan based Morsky Construction Ltd. is facing a fine of over $50,000 after pleading guilty to violating safety regulations.

    The company was fined for contravening clause 12(c) of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

    The clause states an employer failing to provide “information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker.”

    The fine stems from a March 11, 2021 incident in Regina – when a worker suffered serious injuries when the leading edge of a jump jeep fell on their foot.

    Morsky Construction pled guilty to the one violation in Regina provincial court on Oct. 5.

    One other charge was withdrawn.

    The company faces a fine of $40,000 with a surcharge of $16,000.

