Sask. continues to make progress recruiting healthcare professionals, province says
The Saskatchewan government says it is making progress when it comes to recruiting healthcare professionals.
The Health Human Resources (HHR) action plan, which was announced in September, prioritizes four points: recruit, train, incentivize, and retain.
According to a news release from the province, Saskatchewan recently announced an expansion for students and young adults interested in health careers in the province.
The province put forth $5.5 million, which it said would create over 550 new post-secondary training seats across 18 programs.
Health Minister Paul Merriman said the approach the province has taken to grow the healthcare workforce is seeing tangible results.
"The recent commitment to increase training capacity will open up exciting new health career options for hundreds more Saskatchewan students," he said in the release.
Healthcare professionals from the Philippines are continuing to be recruited with the next intake planned for March, the province said.
The Rural and Remote Recruitment Incentive of up to $50,000, which launched last fall, is continuing to accept applications.
“Our innovative, bold solutions under the four pillars of our HHR Action Plan will build a stronger, more resilient health system both for our valued health care workers and patients across Saskatchewan," said rural and remote health minister Everett Hindley in the release.
As of Feb. 17, the Saskatchewan Health Authority hired almost 100 of the 164 positions posted in high-priority rural and remote locations experiencing service disruptions, according to the province.
The SHA hired eight Ukrainian newcomers and extended conditional offers to nine Saskatchewan-based registered nurses (RNs) who are participating in the bridging education program.
The province said the SHA is also working with First Nations and Metis communities and educational institutions on a recruitment and retention strategy.
Job shadowing opportunities and various volunteer opportunities are open for students across the province interested in a career in healthcare.
