REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Coroner has announced that an inquest will be held into the death of Samwel Uko.

Uko, 20 at the time of his death, visited hospital in Regina twice on the day of his death, according to his family.

He was turned away both times by hospital staff, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) told the family. The second time, Uko was escorted out by security.

Uko was seeking mental health assistance on May 21. After being turned away from the hospital once, he called 9-1-1 in a plea of help.

Uko was pronounced dead by EMS around 9:20 that evening, after his body was pulled from Wascana Lake.

HIs family believes his death to be the result of suicide.