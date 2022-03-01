Sask. country artist Tenille Arts nominated for Juno award
Saskatchewan country music artist Tenille Arts has been nominated for Country Album of the Year at the 2022 Juno Awards.
Her album "Girl To Girl" is one of five nominees up for the award.
Arts, originally from Weyburn, released "Girl To Girl" in Oct. 2021.
She was also recently nominated for her first American Country Music Award for New Female Artist of the Year.
The 2022 Juno Awards will be handed out May 15 in Toronto.
