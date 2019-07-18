

CTV Regina





The majority of crops across Saskatchewan are in poor-to-good condition thanks to wild weather throughout the province, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture.

Hail, severe winds and localized flooding over the last week led to crop damage across the province. Some areas also experienced lack of moisture and insects that caused some damage.

Many crops are currently at their normal stages of development for year, including 63 per cent of the fall and spring cereals, 53 per cent of oilseeds and 73 per cent of the pulse crops.

Saskatchewan saw a wide range of rain fall totals trace amounts to 90 mm in the Frobisher area. Other totals varied including 60 mm in the Kyle area, 22 mm in the Saltcoats area, 28 mm in the Biggar area, 12 mm in the Hudson Bay area and 13 mm in the Hudson Bay area.

Topsoil moisture for crops is rated at a two per cent surplus, 84 per cent adequate, 13 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Livestock producers are also busy haying and have 13 per cent of the crop cut and eight per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality is mostly good throughout the province, with hay rated at three per cent excellent, 42 per cent good, 42 per cent fair and 13 per cent poor.

According to producers, hay yields are below average and some will also need to find alternative feed sources.

Pasture growth has improved with the rain, but some livestock producers have indicated they may have a reduced carrying capacity.

There are also some reports of disease issues in pulse crops caused by root rot. Some producers have been spraying for diseases like fusarium head blight in cereal crops, and sclerotinia in canola.

Farmers are also busy haying and scouting for insects and disease.