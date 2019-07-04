

CTV Regina





The majority of crops in Saskatchewan are in poor to good condition, according to this week’s crop report.

Although crops have improved with recent rainfall, more is needed the help crop development.

The provinces crops are lagging behind the normal stage of development for this time of year. Sixty-six per cent of fall cereals, 56 per cent of spring cereals, 42 per cent of oilseeds, 70 per cent of pulse crops are at the normal developmental stage for this time of year.

In the Webb area, 81 mm of rain fell.

Topsoil moisture conditions have hardly changed over the past week.

Haying operations have begun and livestock producers have about one per cent of hay crop cut, and one per cent baled or put into silage. Quality of hay is rated at three per cent excellent, 20 per cent good, 40 per cent fair and 37 per cent poor. Hay yields are lower than average due to a lack of moisture in the province, and producers are looking for alternative sources for feed.

Crop damage came this week as a result of localized flooding, strong winds, hail, and insects.