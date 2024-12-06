Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
Micheal Gordon Jackson, 55, was found guilty of contravention of a custody order following two weeks of court proceedings last spring.
Jackson kept his daughter from her mother for nearly 100 days in the winter of 2021-2022. This sparked an international search for the pair who were eventually located in Vernon, B.C. in February 2022 after going missing in November 2021 following a visitation.
The Crown has asked for a two-year prison sentence with time served on remand, plus three years of probation and 200 hours of community service.
Jackson, who represented himself through the entire legal proceeding, feels that he has served enough time after spending more than a year (541 days) in jail on remand.
During that time, Jackson said his daughter was not allowed to visit him. He also told the court that he faced mistreatment while behind bars from correctional staff and fellow inmates.
Jackson alleged while in jail he was singled out, claiming that other inmates meddled with his food and that his cell was trashed by staff during searches.
A Court of King’s Bench judge eventually granted him bail in February 2023 after it was initially denied in August of the previous year.
If the Crown’s sentencing request is granted, Jackson would serve another 199 days behind bars.
If Jackson’s request is met, he will leave Friday’s proceedings free of any additional punishment.
A conditional sentence also hasn’t been ruled out where the judge would decide Jackson’s final fate, that could include keeping him from having any contact with his daughter and her mother, who is also Jackson's ex-wife.
-- This is a developing story. More details to come when available.
-- With files from Donovan Maess.
