REGINA -- Saskatchewans forecast provincial deficit is up $126.5 million due to an increase in spending on agricultural supports.

The Government of Saskatchewan is now projecting a $2.74 billion deficit in 2021-22, according to a fiscal update released Thursday morning.

The province said it has spent over $700 million to help producers through drought conditions. The unexpected expenses are being offset by increased revenue from higher than expected oil and potash prices, and higher federal transfers.

"Recent commitments to help our farmers through the emerging drought, has affected the province's fiscal situation," Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said. "However, higher oil and potash prices and increased federal transfers have helped to combat the increase in the projected deficit."

Revenue is expected to rise by $757 million, or 5.2 per cent, from the original budget forecast. The province said $360 million of that increased revenue is from non-renewable resources, primarily due to oil and potash prices.

Federal transfers are also up by around $401 million from budget forecast.

Total expense has also risen since the budget, up $884 million, or 5.2 per cent. The majority of the increase can be attributed to agricultural supports, including $588 million for crop insurance expense and $119 million for producers to help maintain breeding stock and address high costs created by drought conditions.

The province’s GDP is expected to grow by 5.6 per cent in 2021 and 3.8 per cent in 2022, according to private-sector forecasters.