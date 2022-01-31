Sask. delivery company employee charged after allegedly stealing packages

Yorkton RCMP have charged an employee of a delivery company after numerous packages were not delivered to their rightful owners.

RCMP said officers executed a search warrant at a Melville residence on Jan. 27, where more than 40 items, including electronics and household appliances, were seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man from Melville, Sask. has been charged with multiple offences, including theft from mail over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.