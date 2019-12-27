Sask. distracted driving ticket totals drop 'sharply' in November: SGI
A driver uses their mobile phone while driving in this undated file image. (File)
REGINA -- The number of distracted driving tickets throughout the province dropped “sharply” in November, after setting a single month record October.
SGI says 653 distracted driving tickets were issued in November, including 560 for cellphone use.
This is the first time in nine months that the single-month total has fallen below 700. 1,290 distracted driving tickets were issued in October.
Distracted driving penalties will increase on February 1, 2020, doubling the cost of a first offence ticket.
Throughout November, over 1,106 drivers were also caught driving when prohibited, including 302 driving while suspended or disqualified and 515 offences for unregistered vehicles.