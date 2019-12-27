REGINA -- The number of distracted driving tickets throughout the province dropped “sharply” in November, after setting a single month record October.

SGI says 653 distracted driving tickets were issued in November, including 560 for cellphone use.

This is the first time in nine months that the single-month total has fallen below 700. 1,290 distracted driving tickets were issued in October.

Distracted driving penalties will increase on February 1, 2020, doubling the cost of a first offence ticket.

Throughout November, over 1,106 drivers were also caught driving when prohibited, including 302 driving while suspended or disqualified and 515 offences for unregistered vehicles.