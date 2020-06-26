REGINA -- A Saskatchewan doctor’s medical license was suspended for “unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct” stemming from allegations of sexual assault.

Jesse Leontowicz is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on Tinder on Jan. 22, 2018 in Regina. He has not faced criminal charges related to this incident.

The decision by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan detailing the allegations describe that what began as a consensual interaction became an assault, as Leontowicz began sexual acts that were not agreed to.

The woman involved claims she and Leontowicz engaged in consensual protected sex, but that he removed the condom, during the act, without her consent.

The sexual encounter followed a date at a Regina restaurant. Both parties described a nice date, after which they agreed to go together to Leontowicz’s home.

According to the woman’s testimony, she told him to put the condom back on and that she was not consenting to sex without a condom. The woman said Leontowicz proceeded to engage in intercourse with her, despite her repeated protests, while holding her down. She also alleged that he spit on her, put his body weigh into her and hit her repeatedly. The blows caused “significant bruising to her body.”

The alleged victim testified that nothing that happened after the condom was removed was consented to, and that she did not consent to being “beaten to the point of seeing stars.”

The woman went to the hospital on Jan. 24, 2018, where the bruising she claimed was recorded, along with the allegations of sexual assault. She reported the incident to the Regina Police Service on Jan. 28, 2018, who advised her that charges would not be laid.

Leontowicz testified that the pair had consensual sex four times, the last of which was without a condom. He described the fourth instance as more “passionate”, and that she consented to all acts including some light slapping, and said a condom was never discussed.

Leontowicz said that after the fourth time they had sex, the woman appeared upset and expressed her regret about not using a condom. He explained during his examination that he did not have sex with the woman without her consent, and that he would not have enjoyed the encounter if consent had not been provided.

The pair discussed “rough” sex which the woman consented to. In her testimony, she said she expected some light slapping and hair pulling, but testified to having been slapped over 50 times.

Leontowicz claimed to have slapped her five to seven times in total, and said at one point she “looked dazed” and told him it was too much. Leontowicz said the woman told him he could continue, but with less force.

The college found Leontowicz guilty of unbecoming, improper, unprofessional, or discreditable conduct.

“Though the conduct here did not take place in the course of duty, it discredits both Dr. Leontowicz and the profession. Dr. Leontowicz, in practice, will undoubtedly deal with female patients, disrobed and vulnerable,” the decision reads.

He will be further reprimanded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons at its next hearing in the fall.