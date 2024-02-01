Sask. doctor with history of suspensions faces 14 charges of unprofessional conduct

Warning: Some readers may find certain details of this story disturbing.

A doctor in Estevan, Sask. with a history of suspensions is facing over a dozen charges of unprofessional conduct from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS).

Dr. Mehdi Horri faces 14 total counts of unprofessional conduct stemming from the experiences of three former patients. The CPSS laid the charges on Jan. 20.

An incident occurring on or about July 14, 2022, was highlighted among the charges.

During a pap smear procedure, Horri allegedly pinched a portion of a patient's genitals and asked the them if they’d ever considered surgery “to remove the excess or words to that effect,” the report read.

The charge went on to outline the touching was not medically indicated and/or not consented to by the patient.

An incident later in the year was the basis of another charge – this time encouraging a potential witness in a CPSS investigation to lie about his alleged conduct.

Around Dec. 24, 2022, Horri was advised that the CPSS was investigating his conduct and that a potential interim suspension of his ability to practice would be considered.

The college alleges that Horri told the potential witness of the investigation; “All they need to hear is that I see my female patients with a chaperone. That’s it and that’s all.”

“After further conversation by text message, the potential witness asked you ‘so lie?’ and you responded: 'Yes, this is not the time to think about integrity,'” the charge read.

The college went on to explain that on Dec. 27 of that year, Horri sent the potential witness information from his lawyer which indicated that he may be suspended by the CPSS.

Horri asked the witness whether they “still think these people deserve honesty.”

The other 12 charges include altering medical records, performing a surgical procedure without adequate investigation or without obtaining an opinion from a surgeon, not obtaining consent for a surgical procedure and performing rectal exams that were not medically indicated.

CTV News reached out to the Estevan Medical Clinic and was told Horri had no comment on the charges.

The physician has been suspended twice before during his medical career in Saskatchewan.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Horri also faced disciplinary measures due to a sexual relationship with a vulnerable former patient too soon after the termination of the doctor-patient relationship.

