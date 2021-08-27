REGINA -- Forty-seven days after all COVID-19 public health measures were lifted in the province, Saskatchewan has found itself in a familiar place.

COVID-19 case counts have increased dramatically over the past month. On July 26, the seven-day rolling average of new cases was 39. That number hit 172 on Wednesday, a count not seen since mid-May.

During a presentation to doctors Thursday night, which was hosted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), health officials outlined the current state of COVID-19 in the province.

“We’re really back in high COVID transmission territory,” Dr. Johnmark Opondo, an SHA medical health officer, said during the presentation.

Dr. Opondo said they are beginning to see challenges with community outbreaks in places they previously hadn’t because of social mixing between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“There’s enough COVID transmission to not only create an increase in cases, but there’s enough momentum to begin causing breakthrough illness in vaccinated people. So it is a pretty serious state of affairs,” he said.

The province reported 258 new COVID-19 cases on Friday; 32 were in fully vaccinated residents.

CALLS TO CURB NEW INFECTIONS WITH MORE MEASURES

Health officials said there are things that can be done to suppress the surge in new cases. According to Dr. Opondo, medical health officers sent a letter to SHA and government leaders on Thursday to advocate for early action to reduce community transmission.

He said heading into September, vaccines will need to be paired with other interventions. Health officials want to promote indoor masking mandates, the consideration of vaccine passports for non-essential social events and encourage residents to reduce personal and public gathering sizes.

“Even with two doses of vaccine, we really do need to add in the other layers of protection that we know have worked, even when we didn’t have vaccine available,” said Dr. Opondo.

The medical health officers’ stance is contrary to the provincial government’s mindset. On Wednesday, Health Minister Paul Merriman told reporters the government will not reinstate public health measures or enforce vaccine requirements, despite signs the province is entering a fourth wave.

He said the government believes vaccines are the way through the swell in news cases and hospitalizations, and the province wouldn’t reissue a mask mandate as B.C. and Manitoba have.

“Public health measures that other provinces are choosing to do, that’s their prerogative. But we feel right now that the vaccine is the best path,” said Merriman.

VACCINATIONS PLATEAU

During the presentation to doctors on Thursday, Dr. Tania Diener, the SHA’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy chief, said she was once able to tell her colleagues Saskatchewan was leading the nation in vaccine coverage, but the province has since slid into last place.

“This is not due to a lack of trying…there’s clinics everywhere,” she said. “People are trying to get to the population where they are…unfortunately, our coverage rate has stalled.”

In the last two weeks, the number of fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan has climbed by just two per cent, while the number of people who have their first dose has increased by one per cent.

Overall, 76 per cent of eligible residents have their initial shot and 68 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

Vaccination rates are lowest among young people, leaving them vulnerable to infection. Fewer than 60 per cent of people in their teens, 20s and 30s are fully vaccinated.

As of Aug. 26, 53 per cent of Saskatchewan residents between ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, along with 53 per cent of those aged 18-29 and 58 per cent of residents in their 30s.

Of the 258 COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, 181 were in residents under the age of 39 – 162 of those 181 were unvaccinated.

DELTA DOMINATES & HOSPITALIZATIONS CLIMB

As the highly transmissible Delta variant moves to put the province in a chokehold, hospitalizations are creeping back into the triple digits.

According to Dr. Opondo, the Delta variant – which is associated with more severe illness, especially in young people – has become the dominant strain in the province. This week alone saw a 30 per cent increase in confirmed Delta cases throughout Saskatchewan.

As Delta tightens its grip, the average age of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital is dropping. Dr. Opondo said 37 per cent of current COVID-19 patients in hospital are less that 39 years old.

Dr. John Froh, deputy chief medical officer and SHA defensive strategy co-chief, said hospitals are in for a challenging few months.

Non-ICU hospital admissions have increased 60 per cent in the last two weeks while the number of people in the ICU has increased 46 per cent in the same period of time.

Dr. Froh said hospitals are preparing for a fourth wave surge. By mid-September, health officials will need to plan to have a provincial capacity for 60 ICU beds and 230 acute non-ICU beds, according to Dr. Froh.

On Friday, there are 22 COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the province. Dr. Froh said they’re still in the green for provincial ICU capacity, meaning the system can effectively meet demand. However, increasing capacity is pushing the system towards yellow, which is when this system is challenged and care is impacted -- indicating a challenging next few months.