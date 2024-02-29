Sask. docuseries chronicling firefighters unveils second season

A popular docuseries focused on firefighting in the province’s north previewed its second season at Saskatchewan Science Centre.

The latest season of “Guardians of the North” covers the unprecedented wildfires and evacuations the province experienced last summer.

Everything from private cabins and fishing lodges to entire northern communities were saved from the hungry flames by firefighters.

The Wavelength Entertainment produced series received $280,000 in funding through Creative Saskatchewan.

The highly active fire season meant there was no shortage of amazing shots.

“So we had a lot more storylines up in the air, and that was what you’ll find different about this year is there’s the simple intensity of the amount of fires,” Producer Chris Triffo told CTV News.

“Seeing the ins and outs of what it takes to marshal hundreds of individuals to attack these fires, and put them out.”

“Guardians of the North” has attracted a worldwide audience. Season two is set to premiere at 10 p.m. on City TV Saskatchewan.

Invited guests watch Guardians of the North at the Imax Theatre. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

- With files from Gareth Dillistone