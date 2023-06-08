Sask. drilling company fined $56K after worker seriously injured in Weyburn
A drilling company received a total of $56,000 in fines and surcharges after pleading guilty in Weyburn court to two violations of the occupational health and safety act.
The fines stem from an incident in January 2021 in Weyburn where a worker for Rebel Drilling Ltd. was seriously injured while attempting to back a tracked geotechnical drilling rig through a shop door.
The company received two $20,000 fines and also received two surcharges of $8,000.
“The company was fined $20,000 and a surcharge of $8,000 for contravening clause 12(c) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide any information, instruction, training and supervision that is necessary to protect the health and safety of workers at work, resulting in the serious injury of a worker),” a news release said.
“They also pleaded guilty and were fined $20,000 with a $8,000 surcharge for contravening subsection 154(2) of the regulations (being an employer, fail to ensure only trained operators are required or permitted to operate powered mobile equipment, resulting in the serious injury of a worker),” the release also said.
