Sask. driver slapped with $800 fine for speeding past emergency vehicle

    A driver near Regina is sure to be feeling the effects of speeding after they were fined more than $800 for speeding past an emergency vehicle.

    Regina police say the driver was clocked travelling 113 km/h past an emergency vehicle with its lights active on Sunday.

    The offence led to an $836 fine, according to an X post from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).

    In Saskatchewan, drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with its lights on are required to slow to 60 km/h unless the vehicle is on the opposite side of a divided highway.

    As described by SGI, emergency vehicles include tow trucks, tire service vehicles, pilot/trail vehicles, police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks.

    The base fine for emergency vehicle related speeding is $170 – while the fine per kilometre rate is $4 if the driver is caught up to 30km/h over the posted speed limit.

    The rate is doubled to $8 for any speed greater than 30 km/h over the limit.

    The victims of crime surcharge for drivers varies given the total fine amount.

