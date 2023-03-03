Sask. driver stopped for speeding, issued ticket for pulling over to wrong side of road

A driver who was stopped for speeding was issued a second ticket after pulling over to the wrong side of the road.

The driver was charged for going 133 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

When the officer activated their emergency lights, the driver moved left and stopped near the centre meridian, according to a tweet from the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS).

Police say this is illegal and dangerous, and drivers should only pull to the right when approached by an emergency vehicle with or without the siren activated.