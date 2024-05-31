Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
The day after Saskatchewan teachers voted “no” to a second tentative offer from the province, the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill are united in looking for a path forward that will eventually end the now year long dispute.
However, one side is seeking to immediately move to binding arbitration while the other hopes there are still more options to discuss at the bargaining table.
Over two days, 88 per cent of STF members voted, with 55 per cent of those voting no to the latest offer.
In a media availability on Friday morning, STF president Samantha Becotte acknowledged that it was a difficult decision for teachers in the province to make.
“I understand where teachers are coming from on both sides of the issue but I think teachers recognize that we need to find more solutions for public education and whether they said this was a good enough start or not,” she said.
Going forward, Becotte said there are multiple items she would like to see in a new offer that weren’t included in the previous one.
“We’re talking about providing a basic level of service to our students, whether it is assurances that they will have timely access to mental health counseling, timely access to educational psychologists so that we can identify what the specific supports are that the students may require,” she said.
“We need to have the political will to start making those commitments.”
Becotte said they’re ready to have conversations to figure out what’s going to work and have different suggestions of how that could look.
She said ideally, the situation can be resolved before students head back to school in the fall.
The offer teachers rejected included accountability framework that would have been signed by the STF, government and Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) and attached to the agreement as a Memorandum of Understanding.
Also included was an additional $18 million per year to tackle classroom size and complexity, which would have been added to a multi-year-funding agreement that was signed by the SSBA and province earlier in 2024.
There was also the creation of a minister’s task force on classroom complexity that would have been made up of teachers, students and parents, as well as a policy table on violence free classrooms that was to be chaired by the Ministry of Education and include representatives from the STF and SSBA.
Salary increases proposed were three per cent in 2023, three per cent in 2024 and two per cent in 2025.
Becotte said regardless of the outcome of the vote, she would still continue advocating for public education.
“We knew that the fight for public education and improved support for our students was going to continue whether teachers ratified the agreement of not, so it doesn’t change my feeling towards this, there’s always work that needs to continue,” she said.
Becotte acknowledged that the dispute with the province has been going on for over a year. She said teachers are burning out and struggling to meet the needs of their students.
“It is really heartbreaking to be in this profession where we care so much about kids and we find joy in seeing them succeed and when you can't meet their needs, it is a discouraging process,” she said.
Education minister seeking binding arbitration
Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said he feels binding arbitration would be the best course of action moving forward following the offer rejection.
Binding arbitration involves the submission of the contract dispute to a third neutral party who then hears each side’s argument and comes to a settlement decision of their own.
“We think that binding arbitration is the best path forward now to make sure that we can provide clarity for everyone including teachers,” Cockrill said on Friday morning.
He added that both sides left the bargaining table comfortable with where they were at when the latest tentative deal was reached.
Cockrill also said he felt that meant progress on teachers’ biggest concerns, classroom size and complexity, was made in the tentative offer.
“I think the progress was made several weeks ago and again I’m hoping that government’s willing to take this to binding arbitration so that we can have a fair process to get to an agreement and again really at the end of the day provide clarity and stability for our students.”
When asked if binding arbitration was an option, Becotte said it could be a possibility but would like to get back to negotiations first.
“If they're not willing to engage in those conversations and have that good faith back and forth conversation then binding arbitration could be an option for a path forward,” she said.
In March, The STF invited the province to take part in binding arbitration on the issue of class size and complexity. However, Cockrill said at the time that it would not be appropriate since class size and complexity were not issues related to the collectively bargained agreement.
If binding arbitration becomes a reality, Cockrill said that the two sides would each appoint a member to an arbitration board.
“Then we work together to find a mutually agreeable chair of that arbitration board and then both sides present their case if you will and then that body goes through all the facts and determines a path forward,” Cockrill said.
“We made progress at the bargaining table and now I think this is the best path forward to getting an agreement,” he added.
Teachers have been without a contract since August of 2023. Initial bargaining began in May of 2023.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case
A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
More counterfeit drugs seized, hot water boiler causes fire: Here are the recalls for this week
Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
Mediterranean diet helps women live much longer, a large new study finds
Women who closely followed a Mediterranean diet lived much longer than those who did not, according to a new study that followed more than 25,000 women for 25 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police extend landfill search for missing Mackenzie Trottier
Saskatoon police have announced an extension to their ongoing landfill search for answers in the Mackenzie Trottier case.
-
Sask. education minister seeks binding arbitration, STF hopes for bargaining after second offer rejection
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte and Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill both spoke Friday morning after teachers voted down a second offer from the province on Thursday.
-
More Sask. prospective homebuyers dealing with stress, asking parents for financial help
A new survey is shedding light on financial struggles and mental health struggles facing prospective homebuyers.
Winnipeg
-
Plenty of rain splashed down in Manitoba in May, more could be coming in June
It likely isn’t a surprise for many Manitobans, but it was a wet month of May in the province.
-
Manitobans urged to protect themselves as tick-borne illnesses spike across Canada
With a spike in blacklegged tick sightings in Ontario, officials in this province say Manitobans need to be vigilant in protecting themselves against tick-borne illness.
-
Animated documentary short features 91-year-old Winnipeg woman
An animated short documentary featuring a 91-year-old Misericordia Place resident premiered on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Baby dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to woman who was in police custody
A newborn is dead after being delivered via emergency C-section to a woman in police custody.
-
Inmate escapes from healing centre in Edmonton; 4th of year
A man serving time for manslaughter is at large after escaping from a healing centre in Edmonton, the fourth to do so since the start of the year.
-
WATCH: 15-minute cities concept explained, conspiracies debunked
The urban-planning concept of 15-minute cities was the main topic of conversation at Edmonton city hall this week.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
'All of the voices': Smith pushes back against Ottawa's gag order on the energy sector
Premier Danielle Smith is questioning some last-minute amendments to the Liberal government's Bill C-59 that she says muzzles the energy industry, which she sees as the chief driver of environmental innovation in Canada.
-
Calgary man charged in random attacks at Chinook Centre, TD Square
Calgary police have charged a man in two seemingly random attacks at local malls on Thursday that resulted in two people being injured.
Lethbridge
-
Night shooting exercise scheduled for police range in Lethbridge
People who live around the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Friday evening but don’t sweat it – it’s just a test.
-
Grizzly bear attack leaves 22 sheep dead at Spring Point Hutterite Colony
In the early hours of Monday morning, a grizzly bear and her two cubs broke into a sheep pen on a farm at the Spring Point Hutterite Colony near Brocket, Alta.
-
Jury selected for Coutts blockade protesters accused of conspiracy to commit murder
Jury selection is scheduled today for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder during the 2022 border protest at Coutts, Alta.
Toronto
-
How did Ontario's bankrupt 'Crypto King' travel the world on Scene+ points?
Newly released documents suggest Ontario’s so-called ‘Crypto King’ paid for months of world travels with $13,000 worth of Scene+ points while bankrupt – but how?
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Is your mortgage up for renewal? We want to hear from you
The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is just around the corner and Toronto residents with mortgage renewals will be keeping a close eye.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Major collision with serious injures closes lanes on Highway 417 in west end
Ontario Provincial Police say a "major collision" has forced all westbound lanes of Highway 417 at Palladium Drive near the Canadian Tire Centre.
-
DND moving 1,000 employees out of Ottawa office building due to safety concerns
The Department of National Defence is moving approximately 1,000 employees out of an office building in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, citing safety concerns for its employees.
-
Major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line still can't agree on source of axle problems
The fundamental disagreement between the two major players in Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT comes with the source of the excessive loads affecting the trains.
Montreal
-
Families worried in Lachine neighbourhood after father killed on basketball court
Police and intervention workers were making house calls in Lachine's Duff Court neighbourhood Friday, two days after a young father was killed on a basketball court in front of families.
-
Jennifer Lopez cancels summer tour: 'I am completely heartsick and devastated'
Jennifer Lopez has cancelled her 2024 North American tour, representatives for Live Nation confirmed to The Associated Press.
-
Bloc and Conservatives outraged by idea of making Quebec bilingual
Bloc Québécois and Conservative MPs are outraged by Liberal MP Angelo Iacono's suggestion that Quebec would benefit from becoming an officially bilingual province, rather than having only French as its official language.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
B.C. man accused of killing, dismembering wife changes plea to guilty
A Langley, B.C., man accused of killing and dismembering his wife has changed his plea to guilty on two counts.
-
CTV News Vancouver dominates journalism awards
Vancouver's CTV News team swept half the categories in the prestigious Edward R. Murrow award competition, organizers announced Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
UVic protesters say administrators reviewing demands as talks continue
Meetings are underway between University of Victoria officials and protesters at the Palestinian solidarity encampment on campus.
-
Unifor files unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon
Unifor has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Amazon amid a vote by workers at a Delta, B.C., warehouse over whether they want to join the union.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
London
-
Girl touched inappropriately at school, police appealing for additional victims to come forward
A London man is facing sexual interference charges after allegedly touching a school-aged girl on multiple occasions at a school in the city’s north end.
-
First in Canada imaging technology means less stress, less radiation for patients at St. Joseph’s
Inside the Molecular Imaging and Theranostics Department at St. Joseph’s Health Care in London, Ont. (formerly Nuclear Medicine), a patient is prepped for imaging.
-
Rookie cop describes shooting scene at Boris Panvoski murder retrial
A St. Thomas, Ont. courtroom heard evidence surrounding the commotion that took place minutes after a Toronto area businessman was shot and killed while at a bird dog event in Huron County.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man on Canada’s Most Wanted list for Kitchener, Ont. shooting, arrested
Habiton Solomon, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a fatal 2023 shooting in Kitchener, Ont., is now in police custody.
-
Rookie cop describes shooting scene at Boris Panvoski murder retrial
A St. Thomas, Ont. courtroom heard evidence surrounding the commotion that took place minutes after a Toronto area businessman was shot and killed while at a bird dog event in Huron County.
-
CTV News Kitchener recognized for continuing coverage of ongoing murder investigation
CTV News Kitchener has received an award for their ongoing coverage Joshua Tarnue's murder. The 18-year-old was shot and killed in a Kitchener parking lot in 2023.
Northern Ontario
-
Alberta murder suspect arrested in northern Ont.
A man wanted for first-degree murder in Alberta was arrested this week after police deployed a spike belt on Highway 17 near Schreiber, Ont.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton dead following prison attack
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton, who preyed on women he lured from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside to his rural pig farm, has died.
-
Massive search planned in New Sudbury for missing woman
Sudbury police continue to ask the public for help finding a woman missing since earlier this month as a massive ground search gets underway Friday.
Atlantic
-
Man allegedly hit 3 people with stolen vehicle: N.S. RCMP
A 21-year-old man is facing several assault charges after he allegedly hit three people with a stolen vehicle in Beaver Bank, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
N.S. health authority seeks public's help in finding missing patient
Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a patient missing from a Halifax hospital.
-
Police searching for man in connection with early morning stabbing in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police is searching for a man in connection with a stabbing that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., on Friday.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.