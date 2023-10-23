Sask. education minister, STF president spar over negotiations prior to sanctions vote

Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte took to social media Monday to call out the province’s unwillingness to budge during bargaining.

“After months of negotiations, this government hasn’t moved from their opening proposals at the bargaining table. That is not true negotiation,” Becotte said in the video posted to X.

“The minister of education chooses to villainize teachers and disrespect them through billboards and videos – saying that they want to negotiate a deal with teachers at the table. Well, actions speak louder than words and we know that that is not true.”

Bargaining between the STF and the province has been underway since June.

The union’s most recent contract expired in August.

The lack of progress has led the STF to hold a sanctions vote – set to go ahead on Oct. 24 and 25.

“This vote is to say we need to start to see solutions for our classrooms – solutions for increasing class sizes, more students with more intensive needs without the supports that they deserve and increasing violence in our classrooms,” Becotte said in the message.

“Enough is enough, its time for this government to come to the table ready to negotiate a deal and ready to work with us to find solutions.”

The government claims they're ready to negotiate, but has refused to discuss the issues critical to teachers. Instead, they launched a misleading taxpayer-funded billboard campaign that paints teachers as villains.



The minister needs to check his work.@STFPresident pic.twitter.com/3cxfBnOtPZ — Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (@SaskTeachersFed) October 23, 2023

Becotte’s message followed a video from Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill on Sunday.

In his post, Cockrill cited the province’s work in education since 2007 – referencing 60 new or replacement schools built and 17 projects currently underway.

He said the government is ready to negotiate.

“However, I’m concerned. And I’m concerned by the strike vote that the union leadership is leading. The intention of this strike vote is to jeopardize those in class and extracurricular activities from happening within our schools,” he said.

“We’ve been clear that we are at the bargaining table with a fair deal for teachers we are ready to continue bargaining because we want to ensure predictability for teachers, for families and for students across our province.”

Speaking to reporters late last week in response to the STF’s demands around class size and composition – Cockrill said the government’s position is to not include that in any agreement.

“We believe that school divisions are in the best position to manage class size and composition in their respective communities all around the province,” he explained. “We’ve certainly heard that loud and clear from the 27 school divisions and so that’s not something that we’re looking for in a bargaining agreement.”

The best deals are negotiated at the bargaining table.



Your Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee (GTBC) remains at the table ready to negotiate.



Let's get back to working on a fair deal for teachers. pic.twitter.com/nPHpsgz0Md — Jeremy Cockrill (@jeremycockrill) October 22, 2023

The online sparring comes as the STF continues to hold “mini rallies” across the province.

Of the four planned events, two remain.

The STF plans to hold a rally outside Minister Paul Merriman’s office on Oct. 28 and wrap up the series with an event outside the offices of Minister of Education Jeremy Cockrill in North Battleford on Nov. 4.

-With files from Josh Lynn.