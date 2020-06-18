Advertisement
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Sask. education minister to provide update on back to school plan
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 9:59AM CST Last Updated Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:00AM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Minister of Education will provide an update on the province’s plan to return to in-person classes in the fall.
Minister Gordon Wyant and Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak on these new regulations on Thursday aftern at 2:30 p.m.
This will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca
More details will be provided as they become available.