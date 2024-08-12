Sask. eHealth head office temporarily closed

eHealth’s head office in downtown Regina is temporarily closed due to a sprinkler leak, according to the province.

In an advisory just after 10 a.m., the provincial government revealed that a sprinkler leak had affected the office’s elevators and adjacent areas.

Front counter service for Health Registries and Vital Statistics at 2130 11th Avenue will be unavailable during the closure.

Services remain available online or via phone or email, the province said.

The closure is expected to last until 1 p.m. Monday.

Updates regarding the office’s reopening will be shared on the eHealth website.