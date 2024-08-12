REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. eHealth head office temporarily closed

    eHealth Saskatchewan's website can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) eHealth Saskatchewan's website can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

     eHealth’s head office in downtown Regina is temporarily closed due to a sprinkler leak, according to the province.

    In an advisory just after 10 a.m., the provincial government revealed that a sprinkler leak had affected the office’s elevators and adjacent areas.

    Front counter service for Health Registries and Vital Statistics at 2130 11th Avenue will be unavailable during the closure.

    Services remain available online or via phone or email, the province said.

    The closure is expected to last until 1 p.m. Monday.

    Updates regarding the office’s reopening will be shared on the eHealth website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Should King Charles make a public address on the anti-immigrant riots?

    Two weeks of violent disorder and rioting instigated by far-right agitators has rocked the U.K. In her latest column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at why King Charles hasn't made a public address on the unrest, in light of the growing appeals for him to do so.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News