REGINA -- Saskatchewan expects to receive 4,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine on the week of Dec. 28.

Canada is now the second country in the world after the U.S. to approve the Moderna shot, the second coronavirus vaccine to get the green light in the country’s mass immunization effort. Two weeks ago, the federal health agency approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Moderna product is approved for people over 18 years-old ad required two doses, 28 days apart. This round of vaccines will go to residents and sataff of long-term care homes and frontline healthcare workers at the greatest risk for contracting COVID-19.

All Saskatchewan residents over 80, and all residents over 50 who live in northern or remote communities will also be included in the next phase of vaccine delivery.

