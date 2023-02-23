Sask. exports to Mexico surpass $1B for first time in history

Saskatchewan exports to Mexico surpassed $1 billion for the first time in the province’s history in 2022, the provincial government said in a news release.

The province said agri-food exports accounted for more than 97 per cent of exports to Mexico, with canola oil, canola seed and non-durum wheat making up the top three.

“Canola seed made up 54.5 per cent of total exports to Mexico, with a total value of over $557 million,” the province said in a release.

Canola oil exports increased more than 79 per cent from 2021, with more than $206 million of canola oil exported to Mexico.

The province said that made up more than 20.2 per cent to all exports sent to Mexico.

"Our province continues to have what the world needs, a consistent and reliable supply of sustainable agri-food products," Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a release. "These strong numbers show that trade and investment offices have expanded our international networks and helped increase the value of our exports."

Saskatchewan opened an international office in Mexico City in 2022.