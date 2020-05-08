REGINA -- The province says it has extended its emergency support program for small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

The Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP) program will remain in place until the May for businesses that have closed or dialled back operations after May 19.

“While the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan is now underway, we are still very much dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic, so we need to be methodical in how we implement each phase of the plan in our province,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a news release. “We want to be flexible and responsive with the program and make sure we provide timely support for businesses so they can utilize this funding where it will provide the most benefit for them. We will continue working closely with our business community on this, and other measures, right through each critical phase of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.”

Businesses don’t need to reapply to the program and will receive a second payment after May 19.

Eligible applicants get a payment fo 15 per cent of their revenue from April 2019 or February 2020, up to $5,000.